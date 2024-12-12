ROTARY CLUB / Christmas For All 2024: a responsible and supportive toy collection | FAXINFO

The Rotary Club Saint-Martin Nord is back with a new edition of Christmas For All, this Saturday, December 14, a flagship initiative intended to bring a little magic to children in need through a large toy collection.

This solidarity action, which also encourages recycling, aims to give a second life to unused toys. By participating, everyone contributes to making the holidays happier for underprivileged families while reducing waste, a responsible and environmentally friendly gesture.

This year, Noël Pour Tous is benefiting from the exceptional support of the Rotary Club of Saint-Barthélemy. A collection led in the island's schools by Mélina, a teacher in Gustavia, and her students made it possible to send toys by boat to Saint-Martin. These donations will strengthen the local impact of the operation, offering even more smiles to children.

Accepted toys include board games, dolls, cars and comics, but no soft toys for hygiene reasons. The community is invited to come out in force tomorrow, between 8am and 12pm, at the entrance to the Super U in Hope Estate. With everyone's support, the Rotary Club hopes to make this collection a great success. _VX

Info: +590 690 17 00 04

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rotary-club-noel-pour-tous-2024-une-collecte-de-jouets-solidaire-et-responsable/