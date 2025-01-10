Ruby Bute Commemoration/Birthday: A Celebration of the Creative Spirit in St. Martin | FAXINFO

On Sunday, January 12, St. Martin will vibrate to the rhythm of an exceptional tribute to Lady Ruby Bute, the island's iconic artist who recently passed away. In the enchanting setting of the Ruby Bute Silk Cotton Grove Estate in Friar's Bay, from 15pm to 19pm, friends, artists and admirers are invited to celebrate the birthday of this inspiring woman.

A versatile artist, Lady Ruby Bute embodied Saint Martin’s creativity and resilience. A painter, writer and storyteller, she left her mark on generations with her works, which bear witness to Caribbean traditions and heritage. This festive event, entitled “Rising Spirit,” promises to bring together music, laughter and precious memories to honor her legacy.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour Lady Bute’s renowned gallery, a vibrant artistic sanctuary, and acquire unique pieces that are treasures to be cherished. This special moment will reflect the community’s devotion to this iconic figure and bring together art, history and passion.

This celebration illustrates the importance of preserving and transmitting cultural heritage, while highlighting the fundamental role of the arts in strengthening community ties. It reminds us how creativity is a collective wealth, essential to cultural and human development in the territory.

“Rising Spirit” is more than just a birthday celebration: it’s a reminder of St. Martin’s cultural power. _AK

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/commemoration-anniversaire-de-ruby-bute-une-celebration-de-lesprit-creatif-a-saint-martin/