RUBY BUTE DEATH: SXM cultural icon has passed away | FAXINFO

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Ruby Bute, a woman who embodied the very essence of Saint-Martin culture.

Her passing marks the loss of a pillar, a true guardian of traditions. Driven by exceptional passion and dedication, she dedicated her life to preserving the history of her island, celebrating art, and ensuring that the stories and wisdom of the Saint Martin people endure. Ruby touched countless lives with her warmth, creativity, and wit.

During this difficult time, the family would like to express their deep gratitude for the outpouring of love, calls and messages.

Faxinfo joins in the family's grief and offers its sincere condolences to them and their loved ones._AF

