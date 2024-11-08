RUGBY 7s: The Archigirls launch their season with the Sevens Cup at the Bellevue stadium! | FAXINFO

For the start of the 2024/2025 women's season, the Archigirls are involved in the Sevens Cup organized by the Guadeloupe league with the first stage in Saint-Martin this Saturday, November 9 at the Stade Bellevue!

The Sevens Cup is a rugby 7s competition format, a variant of rugby 15s where the game is faster, more intense, and with many more tries and spectacle. An event not to be missed to see some great play!

As part of this first stage planned at the Bellevue stadium this Saturday, November 9 from 14 p.m. to 17 p.m., several teams from the Caribbean will take part: the Bruc Rugby Club, a team from Abymes in Guadeloupe, the Good Luck Rugby Club, a team from Gosier in Guadeloupe, Les Rascasses, a team from Saint-Barth and of course the Archigirls, the women's section of Archiball from Saint-Martin.

The Archiball club is expecting many of you at this tournament and at the same time supporting the Archigirls team! _AF

