RUGBY: Archiball ready for a new season! | FAXINFO

This Saturday, November 23, the Archiball, an iconic rugby team in Saint-Martin, are back in action for the first day of the 2024-2025 Guadeloupe championship. A meeting not to be missed at the Stade Bellevue, where they will face the BRUC, the reigning vice-champion.

Kick-off will be at 15:30 p.m., and the team is counting on the massive support of all rugby fans on the island to encourage the players in this crucial first match that will launch the season. Facing a strong and experienced team, the Archiball will have to show determination to start the season on a positive note. With rigorous preparation and the support of their supporters, the Saint-Martin team is ready to take on the challenge and stand out in this competitive championship. In addition to the sporting spectacle, the event promises a friendly atmosphere with a refreshment bar and food stands on site. A great opportunity to share a moment of sport and conviviality, while supporting the players who proudly wear the colors of Saint-Martin. See you at the Stade de Bellevue this Saturday at 15:30 p.m. for a day full of emotions and solidarity._VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rugby-les-archiball-fin-prets-pour-une-nouvelle-saison/