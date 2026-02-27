RUGBY: Archiball ready for the challenge against RC Goyave | FAXINFO

Archiball finally find their Bellevue grounds ce Saturday February 28 at 15:30 p.m., for the 5th day of the Guadeloupe Rugby League ChampionshipSeniors will receive the Goyave Rugby Club from Guadeloupe for a match that promises to be intense and decisive in the race for the standings.



After one convincing victory On the first day, the Saint-Martin team then conceded two away defeatsIn front of their audience, the goal is to return to successregain confidence and relaunch momentum before starting the second half of the championship.

Facing a solid and experienced Guadeloupean team, the Red and Blue of the territory will have to show commitment, discipline and efficiency in the phases of conquest. Defensive discipline and the ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities will be essential to making a difference.

The club is counting on a strong mobilization of supporters To create an atmosphere worthy of the occasion and spur the team on to victory. Kick-off at 15:30 pm at Bellevue Stadium. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rugby-archiball-pret-pour-le-defi-face-au-rc-goyave/