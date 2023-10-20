RUGBY (ARCHIBALL): The senior calendar for the 2023-2024 season is out! | FAXINFO

The Guadeloupe league has just unveiled the senior calendar for the 2023-2024 season. The Archiball will host the Saint-Barth Barracudas on the first day scheduled for November 1. Already a shock!

The Saint-Martin rugby players will already have a lot to do as soon as the championship resumes with the arrival of the Saint-Barth Barracudas team at the Bellevue stadium. A new confrontation between the two clubs which already promises to be explosive!

For the 2nd day, the Archiball will travel to Guadeloupe on December 2 to face Good Luck.

After the traditional confectioners' truce, the “Archis” will resume the competition on January 13, 2024 with a new trip to BRUC then the reception of Guava on January 27 in Bellevue.

Discover all of the Archiball meetings on the attached calendar. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rugby-archiball-le-calendrier-seniors-pour-la-saison-2023-2024-est-sorti/