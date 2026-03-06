RUGBY: Double victory for Northern Islands rugby | FAXINFO

The Bellevue stadium was buzzing on Saturday, February 28th. Before a large crowd, the Archiball have regained their smiles in prevailing against RC Goyave when Day 5 of the Guadeloupe championshipAfter two defeats, including a difficult away game in Saint-Barthélemy, the senior team were eager to bounce back. Mission accomplished.



Solid in their commitment and more consistent in their play, the Saint-Martin team made the difference to win 38-14, securing the… offensive bonusThis victory allows Archiball to stay in the race Ahead of what promises to be a tough away match against BRUC on March 14th in Guadeloupe. Having lost the first leg, their future opponents have since raised their game. The senior players know this: they will have to get back to work to meet this challenge.



The Archigirls make a strong start

The icing on the cake: the Archigirls have also signed a good performance `In agreement with the Saint-Barthélemy scorpionfish Under the banner of the Northern Islands, they competed last weekend in their first match in 10-a-side rugby facing BRUC.

The highly anticipated match lived up to expectations. Commitment, solidarity, and some excellent attacking play punctuated the game, which concluded with a clear victory 35 to 15A successful first step before the return match, also scheduled for March 14th in Guadeloupe. A perfect weekend for Saint-Martin rugby, supported by its players, coaches, volunteers, and all its loyal fans!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rugby-double-victoire-pour-le-rugby-des-iles-du-nord/