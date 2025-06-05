RUGBY / Historic final for the Archigirls despite defeat | FAXINFO

On May 24th at the Guadeloupean Rose stadium in Goyave, the Northern Islands women's rugby 10-a-side team experienced a historic first.

The result of an agreement between the Archigirls of Saint-Martin and the Rascasses of Saint-Barthélemy, the team reached the final of the Guadeloupe championship for the first time. Facing Good Luck, a seasoned opponent and favorite, the match ended in a resounding victory for Guadeloupe. A disappointing outcome from a sporting perspective, but rich in lessons for a team on the rise.

Far from being unworthy, our players have demonstrated impressive progress throughout the season. Reaching this final is a reward for their tireless work and shared passion. Far from being discouraged, the team is already showing its determination to come back stronger next season.

Those who want to experience the adventure from the inside can join the group; the Archigirls are recruiting. Open to beginners, the team offers twice-weekly training sessions in a joyful and supportive atmosphere, as well as trips to Guadeloupe and Saint Barth. A family spirit, a close-knit team, and a passion for the game are just waiting to expand.

We would like to take this opportunity to wish a happy birthday to the Archiball Rugby club, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. See you on June 28th at the Bellevue stadium to celebrate! _Vx

Info: 06 90 22 43 41

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rugby-finale-historique-pour-les-archigirls-malgre-la-defaite/