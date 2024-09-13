RUGBY: It’s time for the Archiball to get back to work! | FAXINFO

After the summer holidays, the Archiball club invites you this Saturday, September 14, for the resumption of rugby school.

The first training session of the 2024-2025 season will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Bellevue stadium. This is an opportunity for young rugby fans to enjoy free trials before signing up for a new season full of events.

The club opens its doors to everyone.

The club labeled 1 star

A return also placed under the sign of the reward for the Archiball, the club being very happy and proud to inform you of its 1 star label by the Guadeloupe league and France Rugby!

The aim of this label is to promote and reward clubs based on their commitment to welcoming young players, their training and the development of the structure through the actions of volunteer educators.

A big congratulations to the managers and volunteers for this magnificent reward, which will allow us to welcome the licensees in the best possible conditions!_AF

