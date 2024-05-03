RUGBY LEISURE: A first tournament organized this Saturday, May 4 at the Bellevue stadium | FAXINFO

This Saturday, May 4, from 16 p.m. to 18 p.m., at the Bellevue stadium, the Archiball club is organizing its first tournament in the “Rugby Leisure 1-a-side” category.

Rugby 5 is a leisure practice without tackling, which is characterized by the “two-handed touch” to stop the opponent's progress. It is in this festive, sporting and friendly spirit that the Archiball leaders are organizing this first tournament of its kind on Saturday afternoon in the stronghold of Bellevue. Several teams responded favorably to the invitation from the organizers including the Diamant de Martinique club, the Bruc des Abymes (Guadeloupe), the Poissons Clowns de Saint-Barthélemy, without forgetting of course the Archiball veterans who will be keen to win this first edition at home! _AF

