RUGBY: Licenses are now free for “Rugby Schools” and U18 women’s! | FAXINFO

Since April 1, 2024 (this is not an April Fool's joke, editor's note), licenses in the "Rugby School" category have been issued free of charge until the end of the current season, in order to introduce rugby to the greatest number. New this year, free admission also for women under 18.

The French Rugby Federation offers this free license, in order to allow non-licensees to participate in the numerous tournaments and rugby discovery operations organized during this period.

New this year, free access is extended to female players under 18 to encourage commitment and promote the development of women's rugby.

The French Rugby Federation will therefore be responsible for the contribution as well as the individual insurance of the person requesting such a license.

A great opportunity for fans of the oval ball in Saint-Martin to come and discover this sporting discipline with multiple values: self-sacrifice, tolerance, respect, loyalty, discipline.

Even for the youngest, rugby teaches the beauty of true team spirit, equality and fair play. Whether through training or matches, the time spent together on the pitch, with an oval ball under your arm, allows you to develop confidence in yourself but also in others.

Once the presentation is made, go to the Bellevue stadium to experience great moments with the Archiball club! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rugby-les-licences-sont-desormais-gratuites-pour-les-ecoles-de-rugby-et-les-feminines-u18/