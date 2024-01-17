RUGBY: New defeat for Archiball on the road to BRUC | FAXINFO

By conceding a 3rd consecutive defeat on the BRUC field in Guadeloupe on Saturday January 13, it is clear that the Archiball are having a complicated start to the championship.

It was with a reduced squad that the Archiball senior team presented itself at the Palais Royal stadium to face BRUC on the occasion of the 3rd day of the Guadeloupe championship. After conceding two defeats in a row respectively against the sworn enemy the Barracudas at home on November 18 with a score of 25-11 then traveling to Good-Luck on December 2 with a score of 22-5, Julien Faurois and his people hoped to regain their health against the BRUC. Unfortunately, this was not the case. Despite a real desire to do well, the Saint-Martin rugby players logically lost with a score of 23 to 7.

The Archiball XV will now try to achieve its first victory of the season when the Goyave club comes to the Bellevue stadium on Saturday January 27. Start of the meeting at 15:30 p.m. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rugby-nouvelle-defaite-des-archiball-en-deplacement-au-bruc/