Rugby: The Archiball celebrate their 40th birthday | FAXINFO

On Saturday, June 28, 2025, the iconic Saint-Martin rugby club celebrates four decades of sport, passion, and sharing. Open to all, this grand celebration will feature tournaments, entertainment, and music.

Rugby in Saint-Martin has a history, and it has been written since 1985 under the red and blue colors of the Archiball Rugby Club.

It was Maurice Tardits, a former Archiball pro in the Pau team, who, followed by a few players at the time, decided to co-found, with Patrick Gréa, the only club on the island.

“Since then, rugby has undergone profound changes. Player safety has been significantly improved, baby rugby and women's rugby are becoming more popular, and two years ago, the creation of the recreational section promises to make it possible to play safely, with 5 players,” says Rachel Masi, club president and coach.

To mark this historic anniversary, the club is organizing an exceptional day at the Bellevue stadium.

“The Archiball alumni will be joining us for the occasion. When you're part of the Archi, you're part of it forever.

"The bonds between volunteers and enthusiasts are strong," adds Rachel. The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with recreational and corporate tournaments, open to all.

Barbecues, a raffle, and inflatable games will also be part of the celebrations. At 15 p.m., it's time for sports with the Top 14 final. Then, starting at 17 p.m., there's a live concert by SCUD, followed by a DJ set by EDGE until 22 p.m.

“We receive a lot of support from our partners and we hope to do even better next season and improve the layout of the field to properly host the various competitions and win championship titles!” concludes the president. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rugby-les-archiball-soufflent-leurs-40-bougies/