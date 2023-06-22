RUGBY: The Archiball club house is getting a makeover! | FAXINFO

As the 2022-2023 season comes to an end, the leaders and members of the Archiball club are already busy for the start of the school year next September!

The opportunity for the management team to warmly thank the many club volunteers who have come to work in the past few days to update the club house and install a new handrail for next season!

A big congratulations to our player Diego who devoted a lot of his free time to provide us with his crucial help in the progress of the work", underlines the club, before adding "thank you to the large Archis family for contributing every day to the club development.

come encourage the girls on Saturday!

Note that the last official match of the season will take place this Saturday, June 24 at 18 p.m. at the Thelbert Carti stadium in Quartier d'Orléans. It will oppose the Entente féminine des Archigirls/Rascasses de Saint-Barth against RC Diamant, on behalf of the last day of the senior women's championship. All behind the players of the Northern Islands! _AF

