Rugby: The Archiball team is recruiting for the new season | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin rugby club is looking for its new elements for the 2023-2024 rugby season, recruitment is now open to oval ball enthusiasts.

Created in 1985, Archiball is a solidarity club, dedicated to the promotion and development of the practice of rugby in and around the territory. For those who wish to join the Archiball rugby adventure, the new season will begin in September until the end of May 2024. Male beginner, female beginner, veteran or even educator, there is room for everyone in the great family of Saint-Martin rugby. In addition to the practice of the oval ball, the good atmosphere, sharing and solidarity will be at the rendezvous of this next season in this year of the World Cup. Still as part of the preparation for next season, the Archiballs are launching their partnership offer. Two months before the start of the Rugby World Cup in France, here is the perfect opportunity to associate the image of your company with the values ​​of rugby and to contribute fully to the development of this sport in Saint-Martin and the West Indies. Without multiple partnerships, the Archiball club could not exist. The investment is tax deductible up to 80%. Becoming a partner of the Archiball Rugby club of Saint-Martin meanst initially associate the image of your entity with the values ​​of rugby: respect, solidarity, commitment, competition, sharing and conviviality. 86% of French people say they have a good image of rugby. Being the only club in competition on Saint-Martin, the Archiball intend, thanks to the partners, to finance the travel of the players (school of rugby which has 80 children, women, seniors, etc.) which represent 70% of the club's budget, as well as additional equipment (balls, bibs, studs, tackle bags) and stadium fittings (changing rooms, showers, lighting, water). Future player or partner, the great Archiball family is waiting for you. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rugby-lequipe-des-archiball-recrute-pour-la-nouvelle-saison/