RUGBY: The Archiballs enjoy their first success of the season! | FAXINFO

It feels good… this victory. After three consecutive losses conceded since the opening of the Guadeloupe championship, the Archiball XV recorded its first success of the season by defeating RC Goyave. Phew…

After more than two months of famine, the Archiball were keen to reverse the trend during the reception of RC Goyave last Saturday at the Bellevue stadium. From the outset, C. Robert's teammates set a steady pace for the match, often putting their one-day opponent at fault. Certainly, the local XV took the lead at half-time (31-23) but was not yet safe from a possible return of the visiting team to the scoreboard.

Archiball offensive festival

Back from the locker room, Azéma and his team exerted pressure at all times, leaving RC Goyave in great shape. difficulty in all areas of the game. The Saint-Martin rugby players thus carried out a series of tests, to the great joy of the numerous spectators present in the stronghold of Bellevue. The match ended with a score of 64 to 30. If the Archiball took care of their goal average during this last day of the first legs, the 2nd part of the season does not promise to be easy with a trip on the menu. tricky to negotiate with the Barracudas (the Saint-Barth players won the first leg 25-11, editor's note) on February 17 at the Saint-Jean stadium. Wouldn't there be revenge in the air? _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rugby-les-archiball-savourent-leur-premier-succes-de-la-saison/