RUNNING / 10 Km of Saint-Martin: remember to register! | FAXINFO

The Avenir Sportif Club of Saint Martin is organizing the 18th edition of “[the] 2024 km of Saint-Martin” on Sunday February 20, 10. The start of the race will be at 7 a.m. in Terres-Basses, finishing on the Front de Mer after a return trip to the Agrément roundabout.

This race is open to runners in the cadet to Master 6 category (year of birth from 1955 to 2008).

An athletics license or a certificate of no contraindication for competitive running will be required upon registration, which will be done on the site sport-timing-caraïbes.com until February 15, 2024. The price is €15 for non-licensees and €13 for licensees.

In addition to the rewards for the winners by category, bonuses will be offered to the first 5 in the men's and women's individual scratch rankings (1st: €400, 2nd: €300, 3rd: €200, 4th: €150, 5th: €100 ).

Runners will take the following route:

– Departure to Terres-Basses, on the road near the La Samanna hotel

– Former Tourist Office roundabout

– Cemetery roundabout – Market roundabout

– Carrefour “Bacchus” – Marina Fort Louis – Galisbay – Carrefour Agrément – ​​Galisbay

– Gare Maritime – Arrival Front de Mer (at the end of the fish market)

Before the race, at 5:45 a.m., runners who wish will be able to travel to the starting line in Terres-Basses with a bus which will be made available to them by the ASCSM on the Front de Mer.

In order to facilitate organization, runners are asked to respect the registration dates and times.

The Avenir Sportif Club of Saint-Martin, now chaired by Magalie Jasaron, thanks the sponsors without whom this race would not take place: the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, the Tourist Office, Crédit Mutuel, GO Sport, the Center d Excellence and Education through Sport and the Territorial Olympic Committee of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/course-a-pied-10-km-de-saint-martin-pensez-a-vous-inscrire/