RUNNING / 10KM of Saint-Martin: registrations are open | FAXINFO

Get your sneakers on! The Saint-Martin 10KM is back for its 21st edition on Sunday, February 16.

This unmissable sporting event promises a day of surpassing oneself, conviviality and discovery of the magnificent landscapes of the island. Open to runners from cadets to masters (born in 2009 and before), it is for everyone, whether they are FFA licensed or not. For non-licensed participants, a medical certificate less than 3 months old (PPS, downloadable on pps.athle.fr) is required.

The 10km course will connect Terres-Basses to Marigot, offering participants a unique experience in the heart of Saint-Martin. A perfect opportunity to measure yourself against yourself while admiring the enchanting landscapes of the island. Cash prizes will be awarded to the best runners, adding extra motivation to cross the finish line.

Registrations are open until February 13, 2025 on the official website: sport-timing-caraibes.com. The participation fees are set at €13 for licensees and €15 for non-licensees. Also take advantage of the Air Antilles special offers for your flights: €250 for a round trip Pointe-à-Pitre/Saint-Martin, and €350 for Fort-de-France/Saint-Martin.

Supported by many partners, the 10KM of Saint-Martin is not just a race, it is a celebration of the energy and beauty of our island.

See you on February 16 to take up the challenge. _VX

Info: 06 90 31 59 03 or 06 90 75 16 85

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/running-10km-de-saint-martin-les-inscriptions-sont-ouvertes/