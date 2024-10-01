RUNNING “Back to School 2024 Races”: still the same popular craze! | FAXINFO

An unmissable event at the start of the season, the 23rd edition of the "Foulées de la Rentrée 2024" organized by the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin brought together this Sunday, September 29, nearly 130 runners registered for the 5km course in Marigot, and for the 2km for the youngest.

The Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin, chaired by Magali Jasaron, has launched its 2024-2025 season perfectly with the flawless organization of the 23rd edition of the “Foulées de la Rentrée 2024”, a race that is still as popular as ever with the many running enthusiasts on the island.

In terms of results, let's note the very good performance of Cécilia Mobuchon from the Golden Star club who completed the 5km in 18 minutes and 15 seconds. She beat Raydon Mozart from the Intergeneration Runners club by more than a minute on the finish line, Jeannot Gouin climbing onto the 3rd step of the podium.

On the 2km course, Nahjah Wiatte, a member of the Dynamics club, won brilliantly ahead of Michel Gamiette and Oscar Morandeau, both members of the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin.

The organizers take this opportunity to thank the many participants as well as the Go Sport store and the Community for their support.

The next races scheduled in the calendar are the Cross Country on November 17, the 10km of Saint-Martin on February 16, 2025 and La Saint-Martinoise on March 8, 2025. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/running-foulees-de-la-rentree-2024-toujours-le-meme-engouement-populaire/