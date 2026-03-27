RUNNING / Crédit Mutuel Trail: Saint-Martin on the track on April 12th | FAXINFO

The association Dream Of Trail SXM invites athletes and amateurs to participate in Credit Mutuel TrailSunday, April 12. For this 4th editiondeparture from the end of the pier Fort Louis Marina And, as a new feature, all arrivals will be at Farm Lottery, offering a spectacular setting for the runners.



Three formats The following races are offered, depending on level and age: a 7km walk/run (50m elevation gain), open to those 16 years and older (start at 7:00 am); a 15km race with 800m of elevation gain for participants 20 years and older (start at 6:30 am); and a 25km race with 1200m of elevation gain, reserved for experienced runners 20 years and older (start at 5:30 am). Registration is exclusively online at [website address]. the FFA website or via portal of Dream Of Trail SXM, with Special rates until March 31stPlease note that medical certificates are no longer accepted, and each participant must bring sneakers, a reusable cup, water, snacks, and a mobile phone. This sporting event showcases the natural landscapes of Saint-Martin while offering a challenge suited to everyone. Combining physical exertion and a friendly atmosphere, the Crédit Mutuel Trail promises an unforgettable day for running and walking enthusiasts.

inscriptions: https://urls.fr/i0eeN- or QR code on the poster

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/running-trail-du-credit-mutuel-saint-martin-en-piste-le-12-avril/