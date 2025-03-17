RUNNING: Energy and Passion at La Saint-Martinoise Girls 2025 | FAXINFO

Wednesday 12 March, 177 young girls of the seven primary schools and three middle schools of Saint-Martin participated in La Saint-Martinoise Girls, an event dedicated to promoting women's sport.

Under a radiant sun, the participants, from CM1 to 5th grade, started the morning with a collective warm-up, before launching himself on a 2 km course between the Galisbay parking lot and the pier. After the race, the festive atmosphere continued with a session of zumba and tombola full of surprises.

If some students, especially young athletes from Center of Excellence & Education through Sport (CEES), shone on the podium, the real victory was elsewhere: encourage young girls to play sports and give them self-confidence.

The event would not have been possible without the involvement of teachers, school administrators and volunteers de the Future Sports Club of Saint-Martin, the association that is organizing the event. A big congratulations to the participants and see you in 2026 for a new, even more dynamic edition! _Vx

See also: https://www.faxinfo.fr/running-la-saint-martinoise-un-succes-qui-se-repete/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/running-energie-et-passion-a-la-saint-martinoise-girls-2025/