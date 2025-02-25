RUNNING / La Saint-Martinoise: a 100% women’s race to surpass yourself! | FAXINFO

Attention all sportswomen and challenge lovers! The 13th edition of Saint-Martinoise will be held on Saturday, March 8. This event, exclusively reserved for women, offers a race or a 5 km walk through Marigot.

Open to participants from 14 years old, this event invites everyone to surpass themselves in a friendly and festive atmosphere. To register, an FFA license or a Health Prevention Course (https://pps.athle.fr) is required for those over 18, while minors will have to provide a medical certificate. Registrations (12€/$) are already available online, and this until March 6, on the site https://sport-timing-caraibes.com.

The event will begin with a group warm-up at 16 p.m., followed by the start at 16:30 p.m. After the effort, a moment of relaxation and celebration is planned with a Socca Fit session and a raffle starting at 17:30 p.m. This edition promises to be a great moment of sharing and energy, with the added bonus of winning two Air Antilles tickets. Whether for fun, for the challenge or for the simple joy of running together, this 100% female race supported by the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin association is the ideal opportunity to celebrate International Women's Day in movement and solidarity. _Vx

Info: 0690 31 59 03 – 0690 75 16 85

