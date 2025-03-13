RUNNING / La Saint-Martinoise: a success that repeats itself | FAXINFO

Last Saturday on the Marigot seafront, near 300 participants gathered to explore the 5km race of this 13e edition of Saint-Martinoise, carried by theAvenir Sportif Club of Saint-Martin.

Exclusively female event, organized every year on the occasion of the International Women's Rights Day, Saint-Martinoise, beyond a simple local sporting event, brings together women who came to celebrate the solidarity and transcendenceThis new edition included a godmother of choice in the person of Virginie Carien, general secretary of the Territorial Olympic Committee of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin (CTOS SBSM).

Dressed in their iconic fuchsia pink t-shirts, the participants were ready to do battle on the starting lineAt the head of the pack, the runners, with their determined looks and sharp postures, brightened the start with their cheers and big smiles, followed by the walkers at the end of the procession.

The race was followed by a Socca Fit and a tombola before the winners' names are announced. In the "race" category, Marine Sabot (22:00), from the Intergeneration Runners club, Desirée Gamiette (23:09) from the Avenir Sportif Club of Saint-Martin and Julie Bosc (23:52) took the first three places on the podium. On the side of walkers, it was respectively Muguette Elice (35:22 – Intergeneration Runners), Lynn Taylor (35:51 – IGR) and Marlene Fleming (36:08) who occupied these same places.

Magali Jasaron, president of the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin, concluded the event with these words: "For a long time, women were banned from certain competitions, particularly running. We are pleased to see that each year, the number of participants increases and that women are increasingly embracing the concept."

