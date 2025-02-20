RUNNING: New records for the 10 km of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, the 21st edition of the 10 km of Saint-Martin, organized by the Avenir Sportif Club of Saint-Martin, brought together a record number of 180 runners, including 70 women, on the course linking Terres Basses to Marigot.

In a high-energy atmosphere after the start at 6:30 a.m., the participants gave their all to try to beat the reference times: 33'37 for the men and 39'14 for the women. Mission accomplished for Martinique's Fabio Thaly (Golden Star), who flew over the race in 32'12, beating the record by more than a minute! Behind him, Michel Pradel (Moule Running), Guadeloupean winner of the previous edition, finished in 33'00. Cécilia Mobuchon (Golden Star), for her part, brilliantly won in the women's race in 36'26, smashing the previous women's record. With this level of performance and a sharp increase in participation both locally and regionally, this edition of the 10 km of Saint-Martin marks a turning point for the race and confirms its growing attractiveness. See you next year for new challenges! _VX

Full race results: https://urlr.me/4gRUfp

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/running-nouveaux-records-pour-les-10-km-de-saint-martin/