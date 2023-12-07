RUNNING NIGHT 2023: An event combining sport and inclusion | FAXINFO

On the occasion of the famous Running Night which will take place Friday December 8 and Saturday December 9, the Watt de 9 association, organizer of the event, wanted to raise awareness among the population of the importance of inclusion in the field of sport . Three high-level athletes with disabilities will take the start of this festive and friendly race.

Like previous editions, hundreds of adult and child runners are expected during Running Night 2023 which will take place in downtown Marigot. The first highlight of this 2023 edition will take place this Friday, December 8 with the adult race (+ 13 years old). Each team must present five riders with at least one woman at the start. The route remains the same as every year with 1,9 km to be completed in the streets of Marigot. All participants are invited to dress up in Christmas-themed costumes!

The next day, Saturday December 9, it will be the children's turn to start the Running Night Kids (3 to 12 years old). Here again, each team must be composed of at least one young girl at the start of this 1 km long race, the presence of an accompanying adult being obligatory. Many prizes to be won. The organizers invite all children to come in disguise!

This 2023 edition will also be an opportunity for the Watt de 9 association to promote the sporting practice of people with disabilities. Thus, Brice Marmonier, Lyonel Pinau and Jimmy Batouche, accustomed to running with a blade, will be at the start of the race on Friday.

Before that, the three champions will visit schools to talk to students about their disabilities and demonstrate that it is entirely possible to fully participate in sporting activities. The Saint-Martin Santé association and the Manioukani clinic will be represented with patients also with disabilities._AF

Program of meetings:

Thursday 7 December at 8 a.m. at Soualiga college

At 10 a.m. at Clair Saint-Maximin school

Friday December 8 at 8 a.m. at the Aline Hanson school

At 10 a.m. at the Emile Choisy school

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

RUNNING NIGHT 2023:

Friday December 08 2023(from 13 years old)

Location: Marigot seafront

Distance: 1.9km

Departure: 20:00 am

Price: 10€/12$ per runner

RUNNING NIGHT KIDS 2023:

Saturday December 09 2023 (from 3 years to 12 years)

Location: Beachfront Marigot

Range: 1000m

Departure: 17:30 am

Free registration

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/running-night-2023-un-evenement-alliant-sport-et-inclusion/