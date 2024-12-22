RUNNING NIGHT 2024: A resounding success on the Seafront | FAXINFO

On December 13 and 14, Marigot vibrated to the rhythm of the 17nd edition of the Running Night, an event that has become a must-attend event as the end-of-year holidays approach. Organized by the Watt de 9 association, this event brought together more than 300 adults and 400 children, an exceptional enthusiasm that testifies to its growing success.

Starting on Friday evening, adults took on a 1,9 km night relay in an electrifying atmosphere. Under the lights of the Marigot Christmas village, the cheers from the public made the atmosphere festive and warm, creating a real spirit of camaraderie between runners and spectators. The SXM Tri 1 team won 1st place in 30'54”84. On Saturday afternoon, it was the children's turn to shine on a 1 km adapted course. The young athletes, aged 3 to 12, showed unwavering determination, supported by their families and the captivated public. As with the adult teams, the mixed team rule made it possible to celebrate inclusion and team spirit, values ​​dear to the organizers. Beyond the sporting performance, the 8th Running Night Festival was able to unite young and old around a common goal: to share a friendly moment, while promoting health and surpassing oneself. Laughter, applause and encouragement punctuated these two exceptional days, making this event a real popular celebration. The organizers are pleased with the success of this edition and warmly thank the participants, volunteers and partners. The appointment is already made for a 9nd edition which promises, once again, to bring the community together around the values ​​of sport and celebration. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/running-night-2024-un-succes-retentissant-sur-le-front-de-mer/