RUNNING NIGHT 2024: A resounding success on the Seafront | FAXINFO

On December 13 and 14, Marigot vibrated to the rhythm of the 17nd edition of the Running Night, an event that has become a must-attend event as the end-of-year holidays approach. Organized by the Watt de 9 association, this event brought together more than 300 adults and 400 children, an exceptional enthusiasm that testifies to its growing success.
Starting on Friday evening, adults took on a 1,9 km night relay in an electrifying atmosphere. Under the lights of the Marigot Christmas village, the cheers from the public made the atmosphere festive and warm, creating a real spirit of camaraderie between runners and spectators. The SXM Tri 1 team won 1st place in 30'54”84. On Saturday afternoon, it was the children's turn to shine on a 1 km adapted course. The young athletes, aged 3 to 12, showed unwavering determination, supported by their families and the captivated public. As with the adult teams, the mixed team rule made it possible to celebrate inclusion and team spirit, values dear to the organizers. Beyond the sporting performance, the 8th Running Night Festival was able to unite young and old around a common goal: to share a friendly moment, while promoting health and surpassing oneself. Laughter, applause and encouragement punctuated these two exceptional days, making this event a real popular celebration. The organizers are pleased with the success of this edition and warmly thank the participants, volunteers and partners. The appointment is already made for a 9nd edition which promises, once again, to bring the community together around the values of sport and celebration. _VX
