RUNNING NIGHT: A festive air blew through the streets of Marigot! | FAXINFO

It was in a Christmas atmosphere that “Running Night 8” took place on December 2023, a festive and friendly evening running race which brought together 60 teams, or nearly 300 runners.

A sporty and fancy dress evening! As in previous years, an air of celebration reigned in the streets of Marigot on the occasion of the new edition of the “Running Night” organized by the Watt de 9 association. Around 300 runners, most of them all disguised, took the start of the relay race, for a total course of 9,5km, or 1,9 km to be covered per runner. Note that a woman had to be enrolled in each training course. Let us also salute the great initiative of the organizers in having invited three runners with disabilities to the starting line, the objective being to raise awareness among the population of the importance of inclusion in the field of sport.

In terms of results, the “Tortola” team composed of Anna Gérard, Jean Gouin, Raydon Mozart, Daniel Kalakech and Alain Boucaud won in 31 minutes and 18 seconds. The “SXM Outdoor Team 2” team with Nathalie Maniez, Vincent Roucaute, Alexandre Guerre, Mathieu Merlet and Christelle Oliva finished in 2nd place in 31 minutes and 29 seconds, the “SXM Tri Académie” team completing the podium in 31 minutes and 37 seconds with Murielle Paul, Max Kruszweska, Julien Latour, Valentin Loup and Grégory Pigeon, in 31 minutes 37 seconds. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/running-night-un-air-de-fete-a-souffle-dans-les-rues-de-marigot/