RUNNING “Saint-Martinoise Girls”: girls from primary and secondary schools in Olympic form! | FAXINFO

Nearly 140 girls from local primary and middle schools took part last Wednesday in the “Saint-Martinoise Girls”, a sporting event that has become a must over the years in Saint-Martin.

The young sportswomen had to complete a 2km course running between Galisbay and the Marigot Seafront. Strong emotions, real satisfaction and great pride were shared on arrival under the encouragement of educators and parents.

In terms of results, we will remember the good performance of the Clair Saint-Maximin school which achieved the hat-trick among CM1.

L'Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin, organizer of the 100% female race, thanks Dahlia's Fitness Workout who masterfully led the warm-up and zumba, Kathy Africa for the raffle, Alain Gros-Désormeaux, president of the Territorial Committee Olympic of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin and sponsor of the event, the various partners present this year without forgetting of course the schools and colleges for their participation. _AF

The results:

CM1 (2 km):

1st: A. Lake (Clair Saint-Maximin school)

2e: C. Flanders (Clair Saint-Maximin school)

3e: A. Cyrillien (Clair Saint-Maximin school)

CM2 (2 km):

1st: K. Boutin Corea Kathia (Omer Arrondell school)

2e: D. Roberts (Clair Saint-Maximin school)

3e: P. Bizet (Clair Saint-Maximin school)

Class 6nd (2 km):

1st: L. Mercadier (Collège Roche Gravée de Moho, Orléans district)

2e: C. D’Quanda (Soualiga college)

3e: J. Hernandez Adames (Mont des Accords college)

Class of 5nd (2 km):

1st: N. Boucaud (Soualiga college)

2e: Y. Cabrera (Mont des Accords college)

3e: J. Creusot (Mont des Accords college)

