RUNNING “Strides for Back to School 2023”: a popular success that continues! | FAXINFO

An unmissable event at the start of the season, the 22nd edition of the “Foulées de la Rencontre 2023” organized by the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin brought together last Sunday 101 runners and 65 walkers registered on the 5km course in Marigot, and around thirty young people on the 2km route going from the Galisbay car park to the Marina Fort Louis pier.

In parallel with the race, the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin chaired by Patrick Trival was keen to participate in Pink October, the annual communication campaign intended to raise women's awareness of breast cancer screening and to raise funds for the research. The funds collected during this 22nd edition (Course Marche) were donated to the oncology department of the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital. Volunteers from the Saint-Martin Santé association also joined the event to inform the public about cancer screening.

As for results, Cécilia Mobuchon, passing through the island following her title as French half-marathon champion in Montbéliard last week, unsurprisingly took the lead in the race by completing the course in 18'16'', followed by Gouin Jeannot's men in 18'42''.

Note the great performance of Désirée Gamiette, the young athlete from the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin who finished 2nd all categories combined in 22'43''.

On the 2km course, the youngest did not do poorly, posting results that suggest a good season.

The Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin would like to thank all the volunteers who provided their support to ensure safety and supplies on the course, without forgetting the ever-increasing runners each year. Yes, the Back to School Strides are a popular success which has not been denied over the years! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/running-foulees-de-la-rentree-2023-un-succes-populaire-qui-ne-se-dement-pas/