RUNNING: The 10km race in Saint-Martin returns this Sunday | FAXINFO

This Sunday, February 8thThe streets of Saint-Martin will vibrate to the rhythm of the 22nd edition of 10 km from Saint-Martin, organised by the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin. A race which has become an essential part of the local sporting calendar, which promises this year a high-level spectacle and a strong popular turnout.



The race will start at 7am at Sandy Ground, opposite the MJC, for a new route announced flat, fast and rolling, connecting Sandy Ground, Baie Rouge and Marigot. Qualifying for the French 10km ChampionshipsThe event is already attracting experienced runners from all over the Caribbean, as well as many local enthusiasts.

The 2026 edition promises to be particularly competitive with the presence of last year’s winners in both the men’s and women’s categories. Athletes from Saint-Barth and the neighboring islands, as well as a distinguished guest, will complete a promising lineup. Beyond the competition, the public is invited to come and cheer on the runners along the course, particularly on the Marigot seafront, the finish line. Cash prizes will reward the best, while the bib distribution For those registered, the event will be held tomorrow, Saturday, February 7th, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Go Sport store in Grand-Case. A popular sporting event where performance and local enthusiasm will come together!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/running-les-10-km-de-saint-martin-reviennent-ce-dimanche/