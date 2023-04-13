RUNNING / The “Bell’Orientale”: still the same popular enthusiasm! | FAXINFO

A race as we like them! The 3rd edition of the "Bell'Orientale" Strides organized by the Intergeneration Runners Association was a great popular success last Sunday on the beach of Orient Bay. No less than 183 running enthusiasts, seasoned or not, took part in the various events (10 km and 5 km Race and Walk) contested in the idyllic setting of Orient Bay and Galion, passing the Nature Reserve and Quartier from Orleans.

In terms of results, we will remember the great victory in the 10 km of Omarco Robinson of the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin who crossed the finish line in 37'34'' ahead of Kaas Jan, 38'30'' and Jean Gouin in 38'19''.

Among the women, Nathalie Maniez (Intergeneration Runners) won the queen event, Manja Perko and Sabrina Losada completing the podium.

In the 5 km Race, note the good performance of Murielle LANCIEN PAUL of the Avenir Sportif Club of Saint-Martin who ranks 3rd in the scratch classification.

The organizers would like to thank the runners, partners and volunteers who contributed to the success of this 3rd edition and look forward to seeing you next year! _AF

The results :

10 km:

Scratch – Men:

1er: Omarco Robinson: 37'34''

2e: Kaas Jan: 38'30''

3e: Jean Gouin: 39'19''

Scratch – Ladies:

1st: HANDLE Nathalie: 49'10

2e: PERKO Manja: 49'48

3e: LOSADA Sabrina: 51'48''

Junior Men (U20):

1er: POLICE PEDRO Eddy: 53'18''

Men's Hopes:

1er: ABBING Kay: 43'34''

Senior Men:

1er: ROINEL Alexandre: 39'20''

Senior Women:

1st: GERARD Anna: 53'17''

5K Race:

1er: GONZALES Frederic: 15'58''

2e: SABBADIN Lionel: 15'15''

3e: LANCIEN PAUL Murielle (Female): 14'07''

5km Walk:

1er: DIFERI Philippe: 33'41''

2e: Taylor Lynn (Female): 33'57''

3e: RICHAUD Lionel: 34'09''

