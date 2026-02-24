RUNNING: The Saint-Martinoise 100% women’s race: registration is open | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martinoise festival is preparing once again to bring the streets of Marigot to life. Saturday March, 7, the Future Sports Club of Saint-Martin will give the start of the 14e edition the 100% female running and walking, which has become over the years an unmissable event on the local sporting calendar.

Open to participants 14 and older (born in 2012), the competition offers a individual race, a mother/daughter race as well as a walk accessible to allA major first: the 5 kilometer course will start and finish in the Galisbay car park, with a route through the heart of Marigot. The start will be at 16:30 p.m.preceded by a group warm-up at 16 p.m. Beyond the performance, La Saint-Martinoise is first and foremost a moment of sharing and conviviality. After the race, participants can extend the afternoon with…Activities are planned from 17:30 pm. with in particular a socca fit session and a raffle.

Registration is open online until Thursday, March 5th on the website sport-timing-caribes.com (Participation fee €12/$). The PPS (Health Prevention Pass) is mandatory for the race and walk for those not licensed with the FFA (downloadable at [link]). pps.athle.fr). Race bibs can be collected the day before the race (Go Sport Hope Estate from 13 p.m. to 18 p.m.) and on Saturday morning (Go Sport Bellevue from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.). Please note, no prior registration, no participation.

With this new edition, the organizing club confirms its commitment to promoting women’s sports and bringing together all generations around a shared goal: to get moving, push their limits, and celebrate the strength of women as a team. Let’s go, ladies! _Vx

Info: 06 90 31 59 03 – 06 90 75 16 85



Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/running-la-saint-martinoise-100-feminine-les-inscriptions-sont-ouvertes/