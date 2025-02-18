Running: The success of the fourth edition of the Runway Run at Princess Juliana Airport | FAXINFO

Princess Juliana International Airport successfully hosted the fourth edition of the Runway Run, a unique sporting event bringing together more than 175 participants from airport staff and partners.

Organised last weekend as part of the PJIAE (Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company) internal health programme, this 2,3km run aims to encourage an active lifestyle and strengthen team spirit among employees and stakeholders.

Representatives of airlines, handling agents and service providers all took part in this morning race in a dynamic and friendly atmosphere.

Sandy Offringa, Chair of the Organizing Committee, opened the event with a motivational message, emphasizing the importance of team spirit and physical well-being for a successful airport community.

The departure was at 5:30am, before the start of airport operations, ensuring a safe experience on the runway between Maho and Simpson Bay.

Upon arrival, the runners were rewarded with a healthy breakfast, offered by the PJIAE.

Thanks to the support of the airport's operations department and firefighters, the event went off without a hitch, consolidating the Runway Run as a must-see event in the airport's sports calendar. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/running-le-succes-de-la-quatrieme-edition-de-la-runway-run-a-laeroport-princess-juliana/