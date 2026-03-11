RUNNING – WALKING: Nearly 300 participants for the 14th edition of the Saint-Martinoise | FAXINFO

The 14nd edition of the Saint-Martin woman, a 100% women’s race and walk organized by the Future Sports Club of Saint-Martin, took place last Saturday with a great turnout. In total, 297 women took part in this sporting event which has become an unmissable event on the local calendar.



The route, entirely laid out around Marigot, started from the Galisbay parking lot before reaching the Fort Louis marina, the Express intersection, the roundabout at the former Tourist Office, and then the Low Town, Bellevue, and Agrément neighborhoods, finishing also at Galisbay. This urban loop allowed participants to run or walk in a sporty yet festive atmosphere.

This edition was held under the patronage of Rose NicolasShe has been committed to supporting women and vulnerable groups for many years. Her opening speech, which was well received by the participants, emphasized the importance of solidarity and support among women.

On the competition side, Nolwenn Rousseau (Intergenerational runners) has established itself among female runners in 22 minutes and 05 secondsOnward, Lily of the Valley Elice retains its first place, as in the previous edition. In the category mother-daughterThe victory also goes, for the second year in a row, to the Anne team Roerig- ClotildeTchero.

In the other categories, Lenya Hoge prevailed among the Girlies (under 18), Nolwenn Rousseau wins the category Missions (under 40) while Cyrielle Legangneux finished first among the Ladies (over 40 years).

Combining sport, camaraderie, and a spirit of solidarity, the Saint-Martinoise event confirms its popularity with women. The organizers are already inviting participants to join them. next year for the 15th editionWell done, everyone! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/running-marche-pres-de-300-participantes-pour-la-14e-edition-de-la-saint-martinoise/