Saba: Lobster and rum festival this week | FAXINFO

The neighboring island, a pearl that has remained authentic, is organizing the “Rum & Lobster Fest” from November 5 to 12 with the collaboration of various players in the tourism sector: restaurants, bars, hotels, dive shops, maritime and air transport companies, artists, musicians and artisans.

This festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for its inhabitants and for visitors who will have the good idea to visit or re-visit Saba this week.

Tastings, rum hunt, alcohol cruise (without abuse) and the highly anticipated lobster hunt in all restaurants are on the program as well as “Crafty Claws” arts and crafts workshops with local artisans: Marie de Saba (jewellery course), Danielle Dunlop (card making), Anna Keene (crafty claws) and Heleen Cornet. The marriage of art and gastronomy offers a truly special experience.

A feast for the senses

Throughout the week, you will be tempted by the flavors of the famous lobsters from the Banc de Saba, meticulously prepared by the island's chefs. Around fifteen restaurants agreed to participate: Pachos Bar, Tropics Café, Guidos Bar, Long Haul, Liams Cuisine, Chez Bubba, Brigadoon, Dimples, Ocean Club, Runway 30, Saba Snack Gourmet, Island Flavor, Rendez-vous, The Hideaway and Queens Hotel.

A celebration culinary

The Saba Rum & Lobster Fest is tailor-made for everyone who shares a passion for exceptional cuisine and Saba. This festival testifies to the cultural heritage of the island and the dynamism of its community and its visitors.

An unforgettable week

– Friday, November 10, it’s the “hunt” for lobster & rum. Nine bars and restaurants on the island will participate, offering amazing rum-based cocktails and lobster appetizers.

– Saturday November 11, rum and lobster lovers will set sail on the Sea Saba Sunset Booze Cruise, with rum punches and lobster snacks

– Sunday, November 12, visitors and locals will participate in a family-friendly scavenger hunt at Crispeen Trail, ending with a rum-infused drink or refreshing smoothie and lobster snack at Saba Snack Gourmet. Enter to win fun prizes.

Then the closing event will take place at the Tropics Café with snacks, drinks and live music.

Plan your stay quickly

You can return during the day by plane or ferry, but special accommodation deals are available at the Cottage Club, Juliana's Hotel and the Arawak Hotel.

Visit the official event website For further details and booking information: www.sabatourism.com/rlfest/

Saba Tourist Office:tourism@sabagov.nl

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saba-fete-de-la-langouste-et-du-rhum-cette-semaine/