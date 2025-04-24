Safety Measures and Police Monitoring for Jouvert Jump-Up – Saturday, April 26 | Government of Sint Maarten

In preparation for the highly anticipated Jouvert Jump-Up taking place in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 26, 2025, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), in collaboration with the Carnival Committee and emergency services, has finalized a comprehensive safety and monitoring plan to ensure a smooth and secure event for all.

Multiple coordination meetings were held to assess and safeguard the full parade route, with special attention given to the narrow section of Arch Road, between Vine Cactus Drive and the intersection near the former Zoo. To minimize the risk of congestion and facilitate emergency access, all bands and DJs are required to pause the music through this stretch of the route.

Police Monitoring Schedule

KPSM will actively monitor the progression of the Jump-Up and has established the following estimated time checkpoints for public awareness and logistical coordination:

· Sucker Garden to Arch Road: ~05:00 AM

· Arch Road / Sualiga Road crossing: ~05:45 AM

· Former Zoo area: ~06:10 AM

· Arch Road / A. Th. Illidge Road crossing: ~06:55 AM

· Cottage (former Eddy’s Auto Supply) Roundabout: ~08:00 AM

· Prins Bernard Bridge: ~08:20 AM

· Salt Pickers Roundabout: ~09:50 AM

· Arrival at Festival Village: ~10:00 AM

Please note that these are estimated times and may vary slightly based on the pace of the parade.

General Safety Tips

KPSM urges all participants and residents to observe the following safety measures:

· Secure your homes and businesses before leaving. Lock all windows and doors and activate security systems.

· Park responsibly. Avoid blocking roadways, emergency access points, and driveways. Vehicles parked illegally may be removed.

· Keep personal belongings secure and avoid carrying large sums of cash or valuables.

· Stay hydrated and look out for one another.

· Assign a designated driver or arrange safe transport if consuming alcohol.

· Report any suspicious activity or emergencies to the police immediately.

Motorists heading towards the airport should plan their journey in advance, depart early, and consider alternative routes due to expected road closures and congestion.

KPSM counts on the cooperation and responsible behavior of the public to help ensure that this year’s Jouvert Jump-Up is both safe and enjoyable for all.

Stay safe. Celebrate responsibly.

For more information, follow KPSM’s official social media pages or contact the Public Relations Department​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Safety-Measures-and-Police-Monitoring-for-Jouvert-Jump-Up-Saturday-April-26.aspx