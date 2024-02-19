SAILING: Already 113 boats registered for the 44th edition of the Heineken Regatta! | FAXINFO

Internationally renowned, the famous Heineken Regatta will take place this year from February 29 to March 3, 2024. 113 boats (from dream sailboats to prototypes to family cruisers) have already registered for this 44th edition.

Hundreds of boats and sailors from all over the world are expected for this major annual sailing event. To ensure that the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta maintains a positive impact on the island, both economically and environmentally, the event has included sustainable development in its core values.

At the regatta village in Port de Plaisance and at the many event venues, the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta promotes and supports environmental initiatives. As proof, last weekend, in partnership with the Sint Maarten Yacht Club and the St. Maarten Nature Foundation, an eco-citizen cleaning operation was organized at Kim Sha Beach, a place very popular with sailors, the local population and tourists passing through the island. Young people, sailors and community members mobilized to preserve the natural environment and the historic site of the Heineken Regatta.

Furthermore, on the shore, regatta enthusiasts will benefit from an improved visual experience thanks to new access allowing them to follow the fleet live and know where the regattas are taking place. Some “regatta-ready” island venues, such as the Sint Maarten Yacht Club, will have a live tracking system and live video feeds from Island92 throughout the duration of the event, to provide real-time information. Sailing enthusiasts will be able to connect to all that “Serious Fun” on the water by choosing the ideal vantage point during the regatta week: Sint Maarten Yacht Club, Dinghy Beach Bar, K Beach, Holland House, Seaview Beach Hotel and Bikini Beach Bar .

At the end of each regatta, activities will take place from Thursday February 29 to Sunday March 3 from 18 p.m. including the presentation of prizes for the day's winners. Then it will be the turn of the artists to take the stage. Big international names will be present including Tarrus Riley, Kevin Lyttle, Rupee and many others…

Tickets are already available at Divico, Mailbox, Vandorp and other outlets across the island, as well as on the Kband app. _AF

To find out more about the Heineken Regatta schedule and purchase tickets online, visit the event website: www.heinekenregatta.com/schedule/.

