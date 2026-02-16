SAILING: Heading for Nautical Week for the young sailors of the CST | FAXINFO

Three students from Territorial sports center (CST) Sailing enthusiasts from Saint-Martin flew to Fort-de-France last Thursday, on the occasion of the Schœlcher International Nautical Week, in Martinique. This high level competition The dinghy sailing event, which brings together 150 sailors from the Caribbean and Europe, began on Saturday and will end tomorrow, with the announcement of the results at 18 p.m.



They left with two young people from Sint Maarten Yacht Club and their coach Sam Peeks, the three CST students will sailing solo every day for several hours. Internationally renowned, this regatta could notably to allow Clément Le Normand-Carré, 15 years old, to score points to qualify for the French championships this summer in his category. Last year, he returned from Martinique with the medal of’gold around the neck.



On the eve of his departure, Clément says he’s calm: “I’m not stressed at all, I haven’t even packed my bag and things yet, to tell you the truth.” He, who last year “got off to a really bad start” at the beginning of the race, maintains a a powerful memory of his comeback “I was 4th on the second day of the race, 2nd on the penultimate day, and then I managed to climb back up. (…) That’s what a great victory is, managing to improve throughout the regatta and then winning.” This year again, he’s aiming for the top step of the podium.



Alongside him, two younger members of the CST, Adam Gumbs, 12, and Saül Claus-Laroche, 10, are racing in Optimist, in different categories. Outside of CST, 11-year-old Stanley Haes also represents Saint-Martin within the Saint Barth Yacht ClubNow all that remains is to hope that the wind is favorable to them and accompanies their efforts towards great performances. _DR

