Sailing, Music and Caribbean Vibes: 46th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta from March 5th to 8th, 2026 | FAXINFO

From Thursday, March 5th to Sunday, March 8th, 2026, the 46thrd The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta returns to the Marina for four days of world-class sailing, legendary parties, and Caribbean vibes. The largest sailing event in the Caribbean, it brings together thousands of sailors and revelers every year.

Thursday kicks off with DJ Ika, Karma Killswitch, SEE5 Band, and DJ Prince. Friday features soca with DJ Drino, False Idols, Fire Coral, DJ Siw’Roo, Wahnyé, Ebony Empress, LYTE, CIIO The Artist, and DJ King Kembe. Saturday is Caribbean night with Johnny Guy, DJ Classy D, Sugar Apple Band, DJ Pauly, and headliner Jeon. Sunday is reggae night with Connis Vanterpool, KRG Band, Tany Michelle, Adrien, D Kullus, DJ Outkast, and Inner Circle, the legendary “Bad Boys of Reggae,” followed by DJ Blaze, and closes with DJ Big Boss and Maestro.

Free entry until capacity is reached.

Ultimate VIP available, book on booking.heinekenregatta.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/voile-musique-et-ambiance-caribeenne-46eme-edition-de-la-st-maarten-heineken-regatta-du-5-au-8-mars-2026/