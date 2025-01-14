SAINT-BARTH: The Red Cross strengthens access to care | FAXINFO

The French Red Cross is launching a multidisciplinary mobile prevention and support system in Saint-Barthélemy from January 15. Every two weeks, a team of professionals from Saint-Martin's medical-social establishments will spend two days on the island to hold morning shifts and "reach out" actions in the afternoon will be provided.

This system is structured around three main missions. First, the restoration of social ties, through an approach of "reaching out" to young people aged 14 to 25 and isolated people to facilitate their access to rights, goods and essential services. Then, the prevention of addictions, with awareness of the risks associated with alcohol, tobacco or other substances, as well as support in a risk reduction approach. Finally, sexual and emotional health is at the heart of the priorities, with anonymous and free services for contraception and screening. This Thursday, January 16, the team will be present at the Gustavia Medical-Social Center, at 4 rue Auguste Nyman, from 9 a.m. to 15:30 p.m., to meet the needs of the population. For any questions, contact 0690 52 72 99 or 0690 64 92 79. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saint-barth-la-croix-rouge-renforce-lacces-aux-soins/