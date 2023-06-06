Saint-Barth: two individuals arrested for several burglaries whose damage amounts to more than €180! | FAXINFO

On Friday, June 2, two residents of Saint-Barthélemy were presented for immediate appearance before the court of Saint-Martin. They were accused of being responsible for several burglaries for a total damage amounting to more than €180.

Although the facts were temporally separate, the meticulousness of the judicial investigations as well as the findings of the technical and scientific police on the spot very quickly enabled the investigators to put them on the trail of the two criminals. The searches carried out at the homes of the defendants, as well as the hearings during police custody, made it possible to find a large part of the stolen jewelery and to end up incriminating the perpetrators of these misdeeds.

This 9-month-long investigation is also an opportunity for the gendarmerie to recall that even in Saint-Barthélemy, the basic rules in terms of crime prevention must be applied. Thus, safes must be sealed in concrete and permanently locked. Valuables should be stored there if not carried. In the absence of the owners, it is advisable to lock the accesses to the accommodation.

Investment in alarm and video surveillance systems is strongly recommended, provided that they are implemented and maintained.

Finally, the gendarmerie recalls that any information contributing to the maintenance of public peace can be brought to its attention via the email address: bta.st-barthelemy@gendarmerie.interieur.gouv.fr or on the magendarmerie.fr website.

It should be noted that the two individuals requested the dismissal of the case to prepare their defense. To date, one of the defendants is in pre-trial detention, the other under judicial control. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saint-barth-deux-individus-interpelles-pour-plusieurs-cambriolages-dont-le-prejudice-seleve-a-plus-de-180-000-e/