SAINT-BARTH: Visitor numbers up sharply despite limited capacity | FAXINFO

Rémy de Haenen Airport confirms the strong appeal de Saint-BarthélemyAccording to figures published by our colleagues at Saint-Barth Journal, more than 232.500 passengers passed through the platform in 2025. , be one increase of 14,2% compared to the previous year.



This progression is observed over almost the entire yearwith marked peaks during the high tourist season, from January to April, as well as during the end-of-year holidays. The New Year’s week saw up to 340 aircraft movements in a single day.Only December shows a slight decline compared to 2024, after a record year.

Traffic remains very predominantly internationalrepresenting 80% of passengers, or nearly 188.000 peopleConnections with Sint Maarten and San Juan concentrate the bulk of the traffic. Domestic traffic remains more modest, at approximately 44.700 passengers, mainly to and from Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin.

Meanwhile, the airport recorded 47.805 aircraft movements in 2025, up by nearly 12%. commercial flights constitute the overwhelming majority of the activity, while non-commercial aviation is declining slightly.

Faced with this sustained growth, the platform relies on regulatory mechanisms, including the implementation of time slots, to guarantee security and fluidity on a constrained infrastructure, including The extension is not planned.Complementarity with maritime transport also remains an essential lever in the event of air traffic congestion.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saint-barth-une-frequentation-en-forte-hausse-malgre-des-capacites-limitees/