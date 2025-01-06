SAINT-BARTH / Yachts under surveillance: reinforced controls | FAXINFO

At the end of the year, customs services have reinforced their controls in the waters of Saint-Barthélemy, particularly during the night of December 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Random inspections were carried out on board the yachts to verify compliance with reporting requirements. These operations, intended to ensure greater safety and transparency, will be repeated regularly.

Clearance formalities: a renewed framework in the French Antilles

Since September 1, 2024, new procedures apply to the "Clearance" formalities, mandatory for pleasure craft entering or leaving the waters of the islands of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. These changes result from the decree adopted on July 4, 2023 by the Prefect of Martinique, government delegate for State action at sea. From now on, each entry or exit from or to a foreign country requires a declaration to an approved point. Supervised by Customs, this procedure makes it possible to better control maritime movements and prevent any illicit activity in French territorial waters. Boaters are invited to consult the French customs website (see information) and to comply with the regulations to avoid any infringement. _VX

Info: https://urlr.me/qpUKnr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saint-barth-yachts-sous-surveillance-des-controles-renforces/