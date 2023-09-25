SAINT BARTHELEMY: A dog team to fight against drug trafficking | FAXINFO

The dog team detached to Saint-Barthélemy began checks under requisition in commercial and passenger ports, at the airport and in the different neighborhoods of the island as part of operations to combat delinquency.

Warrant officer Yoann Geoffray and his faithful companion Over, a 5-year-old Malinois shepherd specializing in the search for narcotics, weapons, ammunition and bank notes (Sambi), are not idle.

Every day, they are responsible for the seizure of several grams of cocaine.

This dog team arrived in Saint-Barthélemy on September 4 at the request of the Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories, Gérald Darmanin. Its action is fully in line with the priority objective of combating drug trafficking and the circulation of weapons for the benefit of the security of Saint-Barths.

