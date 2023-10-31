Saint-Martin copiously watered throughout the weekend! | FAXINFO

If the water did not flow from the taps throughout the weekend, this is not the case, however, in the sky where heavy rains fell between Friday and Sunday causing flooding in several places in the territory.

Subjected for several days to very humid and unstable weather resulting in storms and frequent showers, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy found much calmer and drier weather at the start of the week.

After the passage of Hurricane Tammy during which the Northern Islands were relatively spared, a new rainy-stormy episode affected Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy with significant accumulations of rain, particularly in the same areas previously affected. During the night from Friday to Saturday, downpours fell on the island causing rapid flooding of ravines in certain places, and some flooding in certain areas.

According to Météo France records, 104 mm of rain fell in Marigot and 110 mm in Grand-Case between Friday and Monday morning. It was especially during the night from Friday to Saturday that the heaviest precipitation was recorded with 56 mm recorded in Marigot and 45 mm in Grand-Case.

Hopefully the weather will be nicer next weekend to enjoy the beach or other outdoor activities. Never two without three ! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saint-martin-copieusement-arrose-tout-au-long-du-week-end/