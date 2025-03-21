Saint Martin joins the OECS: a decisive step for regional integration | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin has reached a major milestone in its history by becoming the 5th associate member of theOrganization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). Membership was formalized on the eve of the 76th OECS Plenary Meeting, on March 19 and 20, 2025, at Anse Marcel.

Under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre, this event brought together ten heads of government (one absent), in the presence of Prefect Cyrille Le Vély, local elected officials and many personalities. President Louis Mussington underlined the importance of this integration: "Our island has always been an integral part of the regional reality. Today, we formalize our commitment to greater unity and cooperation."

Headquartered in Castries, Saint Lucia, the OECS previously comprised 11 states and territories in the Caribbean basin. Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have been members since its inception. The British Virgin Islands (1984), Anguilla (1995), Martinique (2015), and Guadeloupe (2019) are associate members.

A historic moment for the region

Expected for more than ten years, this membership marks a significant step forward for Saint Martin. The formal ceremony, punctuated by local artistic and cultural displays (dance, song, poem), was filled with emotion, with the official signing of the agreement between Philip J. Pierre and Louis Mussington, followed by the addition of the Saint Martin flag alongside those of the other members. The Saint Martin anthem, performed by Natisha Hanson, reinforced the solemnity of the moment.

Dr Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS, highlighted the scope of this integration: "Our linguistic and cultural differences are a source of wealth. Saint Martin's membership brings us to a higher level of understanding. Our differences bring us closer to unity."

The Prime Minister of Anguilla, Cora Richardson-Hodge, recalled the historical links between the two territories: "Our islands are only 18 minutes apart, but we share much more: a culture, a history, common challenges. This joining only strengthens what already exists."

A commitment to greater cooperation

Saint Martin's membership in the OECS, whose annual membership fee is €201.000, opens up new perspectives in education, economics, and the environment. Louis Mussington highlighted the importance of bilingualism and school exchanges with Saint Lucia and St. Kitts.

Faced with the challenges of climate change, the OECS intends to strengthen its concrete actions: "They (OECS members) want more concrete actions to accelerate the strategy. The plenary session is not just a discussion room but a desire to be in action," Mussington insisted during the press briefing.

Saint Lucia's Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, concluded with a call for solidarity: “The founders of the OECS had a vision: to rely on each other and not be held back by obstacles. Nothing was given to us. This new membership marks a symbolic moment in our history; it is also a time for us to highlight the role of our associate members in shaping the future of our region.”

This 76th plenary session of the OECS thus marks a turning point for Saint Martin and for the entire region, in a dynamic of cooperation and shared progress.

See also: https://www.faxinfo.fr/societe-cooperation-regionale-saint-martin-sinscrit-pleinement-dans-loeco/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saint-martin-rejoint-loeco-un-pas-decisif-pour-lintegration-regionale/