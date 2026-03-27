Saint-Martin makes an ideal start to their campaign against Barbados (3-1) | FAXINFO

Saint-Martin has made a successful entry into the Concacaf Series 2026 by dominating Barbados (3-1) last night at the Antonio Trinidad de Rincon stadium in Bonaire. A victory built with control, despite a goalless first half.

Starting from the opening whistle, the Saint-Martin players quickly took control of the ball and created numerous dangerous situations. However, lacking clinical finishing, they went into halftime with the score still 0-0, despite their clear dominance.

The turning point came upon returning from the locker room. In the space of two minutes, Jean-Baptiste Leo turned the game around by scoring a quickfire brace (56th, 57th), finally making his team’s superiority count.

Barbados reignited the suspense at the end of the match by Jaron Oughterson (85th), but Saint-Martin responded immediately, taking advantage of an own goal (88th) to definitively seal the fate of the match.

Serious, focused and effective in key moments, the Saint-Martin players start the competition with three valuable points and confidence in their game.

Saint-Martin’s starting lineup

Guardian : Sebastien RaphoseDefense : Fabien Fonrose, Bélony Dumas, Jalen Segor, Malik DenisEnvironment: Mattéo Makhabe, David Chevalier, Andre RichardsonAttack : Cédric Cossou, Jean-Baptiste Leo, Jordan Alexandre

Next match: Bonaire – Saint-Martin on Sunday, March 29th in Bonaire.

Congratulations to our Saint-Martin Pelicans for this great performance!

Let’s go for the next part!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saint-martin-lance-idealement-sa-campagne-face-a-la-barbade-3-1/