Saint-Martin President Louis Mussington summoned to court in two judicial cases | The Peoples Tribune

MARIGOT–President of the Territorial Council of Saint-Martin Louis Mussington has been summoned to appear before the local court in October in connection with two separate judicial matters, according to reports and multiple sources familiar with the proceedings.

Mussington reportedly arrived at the Saint-Martin gendarmerie on Wednesday morning, June 2, to sign two summonses issued by a judicial police officer. Such summonses are used to move proceedings forward by reducing the time between the alleged offense and a court hearing.

The first case concerns allegations of conflict of interest related to the hiring of five persons described as being within Mussington’s close circle between 2022 and 2024. That hearing is reportedly scheduled for October 5 and 6.

The second case involves Mussington and four of his vice-presidents, Alain Richardson, Bernadette Davis, Michel Petit and Dominique Louisy. They are reportedly being prosecuted for favoritism and misappropriation of public funds in connection with the circumstances under which they allegedly benefited from vehicles provided by the local authority without a competitive bidding process or public procurement procedure.

The five elected officials are reportedly summoned to appear in court from October 7 to 9.

The latest development follows earlier reporting that Mussington had been questioned in January 2026 as part of an investigation linked to concerns about the recruitment of several agents after his 2022 election. At the time, the Basse-Terre prosecutor’s office confirmed that the investigation involved alleged misappropriation of public funds and illegal taking of interest.

Mussington had stated publicly after his January questioning that he was heard by the gendarmerie as part of a procedure initiated in 2023, following a letter sent to the public prosecutor by four members of the opposition concerning recruitment conditions. He also said at that stage that he was prepared to answer investigators’ questions in a spirit of transparency and respect for institutions.

In late April, Mussington and four vice-presidents were also reportedly questioned by investigators in connection with a widening inquiry that included the management of vehicles used by elected officials.

The cases now expected to be heard in October place Saint-Martin’s territorial leadership under renewed judicial scrutiny. The court proceedings will determine how the allegations are examined formally and whether any legal responsibility is established.

As with all criminal proceedings, the persons summoned remain presumed innocent unless and until a court rules otherwise.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/saint-martin-president-louis-mussington-summoned-to-court-in-two-judicial-cases