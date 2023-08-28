Saint-Martin promotes itself in Saint-Kitts | FAXINFO

A delegation from the Tourist Office participated in the first edition of the Caribbean Unity Business Expo (Cube) on the neighboring island, on August 18th. Objective: to better target customers from Saint-Kitts in the promotional actions carried out on the regional market.

As part of its marketing operations scheduled for 2024, the Tourist Office has been participating for a few weeks in working meetings with Makana Ferry, which provides service between St Kitts, Saint-Martin/Sint Maarten, Statia and Saba . Well positioned on the regional market, the Tourist Office remains attentive to the development of interconnectivity between neighboring islands. With the support of Makana (100 places), St Kitts is a transmitter island particularly targeted to attract customers during the flagship events of the Saint-Martin destination. In this context of cooperation, the representatives of the Saint-Martin Tourist Office had also contacted tourism professionals on the neighboring island (travel agents, media, St Kitts Tourist Office).

On the proposal of Makana Ferry, Grégoire Dumel and Narissa Page, respectively responsible for and in charge of the local and regional service of the Tourist Office, went to St Kitts on August 18 to participate in the Cube (Caribbean Unity Business Expo). The event, organized by public bodies as well as the tourist offices of Saba and Saint Eustache, in close collaboration with Duo Brandits and Makana Ferry, makes it possible to create lasting links between professionals and tourism stakeholders at the regional level, and to forward companies to the general public. More than thirty exhibitors from Saba, Statia, St Kitts, Sint Maarten and Saint-Martin had thus arranged to meet.

The Saint-Martin delegation also met two travel agents: Olivia Bassue from Travel World and Zandra Wharton from Kisco Travel. These first exchanges aimed to anticipate future collaborations that will promote the Saint-Martin destination to Kitticians. For Grégoire Dumel and Narissa Page, the Cube was a great opportunity to meet and discuss with their counterparts from the Saint Kitts Tourism Authority, Deputy Director General Melnecia Marshall, as well as Tivanna Wharton, Permanent Secretary of the Kittic Ministry of Tourism. Appointments have been scheduled to work on collaboration and development opportunities for the year 2024. A spotlight on Saint-Martin which should quickly bear fruit.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saint-martin-fait-sa-promotion-a-saint-kitts/